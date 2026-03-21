Following the Cagliari v Napoli match, Diego Armando Maradona Jr made some comments on the programme *Terzo Tempo Calcio Napoli* on Televomero that are bound to spark debate among the Neapolitan side’s own supporters. After McTominay’s winning goal, the son of the ‘Pibe de Oro’ drew a bold comparison between the Scot and Maradona himself.
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Maradona Jr. makes a surprising claim: "After my father, McTominay is the most influential player in Napoli's history"
SU MCTOMINAY
"McTominay? After my father, McTominay is the most influential player in Napoli’s history. In Naples, we had God; for me, McTominay is Jesus. He’s a key player."
SU DE BRUYNE
"De Bruyne? I don't understand how anyone could think that technically gifted players like De Bruyne and McTominay can't play together."
ABOUT CONTE
"Given everything that’s happened, this team would have finished tenth without Conte. And if Napoli were to finish second, they’d have to erect a statue of the manager in Castel Volturno."
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