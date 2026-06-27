Manuel Ugarte suffers horrible knee injury after colliding with Uruguay team-mate as Man Utd fear midfielder faces long spell on sidelines

Ugarte's World Cup campaign ended in double heartbreak as Uruguay crashed out of the tournament following a defeat to Spain. The Man Utd midfielder lasted 44 minutes before twisting his knee in an accidental collision with team-mate Mathias Olivera. Ugarte, who had looked sharp after completing a tackle and winning all three ground duels, left the pitch on a stretcher in visible distress, compounding a miserable group-stage exit for Marcelo Bielsa's side.