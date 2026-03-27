England robbed! Referee fails to show Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte red card despite two bookings in bizarre friendly moment

In a moment of pure chaos at Wembley, Ugarte avoided a red card despite appearing to be cautioned twice by referee Sven Jablonski. The Uruguayan international was first booked for a mistimed challenge in the second half, a decision clearly noted as the game progressed.

The drama escalated in the 81st minute after Ben White opened the scoring for England. Ugarte was among the South American players protesting the goal, leading Jablonski to brandish a second yellow card. However, to the bewilderment of the stadium, no red card followed, and the midfielder remained on the field.