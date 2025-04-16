Manuel Neuer salary: How much does Bayern Munich star earn per week and annually in Bundesliga?

Legendary Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer continues to perform at a high level for the Bundesliga giants despite his advancing age, having already won numerous personal and team accolades over an FCB career spanning well over a decade.
Having witnessed generations of players come and go, Neuer has remained Bayern's main man between the sticks.
Given his status as a legendary figure in Germany's footballing history, Neuer is being well compensated for his services and, unsurprisingly, is one of the highest-paid players both at Bayern and in the league.
But exactly how much does he earn weekly and annually?
GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!
*Salaries are gross