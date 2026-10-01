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Manuel Neuer's heir? Bayern Munich eye shock move for former Arsenal star as goalkeeper succession plan takes shape
Preparing for a post-Neuer era
Neuer penned a one-year contract extension at Bayern Munich in May, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027. While the 40-year-old has yet to declare whether this will be his final professional season, the Bavarian heavyweights are proactively plotting their future between the sticks.
Highly-rated 23-year-old Jonas Urbig has been earmarked as Neuer's natural successor at the Allianz Arena. However, Bayern are keen to recruit a seasoned veteran to ease the youngster's transition into the starting role, leading them to monitor Fulham's Bernd Leno. According to German publication Bild, the club's hierarchy view the 34-year-old as an ideal and reliable deputy.
A potential swoop for Leno would likely materialise in the summer of 2027. The Germany international, who is tied to the Cottagers until June of that year with an option for a further 12 months, would reportedly look favourably on a return to his homeland.
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Leno's road from Leverkusen to London
Leno’s pedigree makes him a logical fit for the Bavarian giants. The goalkeeper boasts a wealth of Bundesliga experience, having firmly established himself at Bayer Leverkusen. A product of Stuttgart's academy, he joined Leverkusen in 2011 and quickly became a pivotal figure at the BayArena. Across over 300 appearances for the club, he registered 99 clean sheets and became a regular for Germany under Joachim Low, despite narrowly missing out on the 2018 World Cup squad.
Arsenal then secured his services in 2018 as an excellent market alternative to replace Petr Cech. After a three-year spell as the Gunners' undisputed first choice, Leno lost his starting berth following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale in 2021. Leaving north London with 35 clean sheets in 125 games, he opted for a fresh start at Craven Cottage in 2022.
At Fulham, Leno has successfully revived his career and reclaimed his status as a Premier League starter. He has since racked up 161 appearances for the west London outfit, keeping 33 clean sheets and consistently demonstrating the reliability that has caught Bayern's attention.
A comprehensive departmental overhaul
Bayern's goalkeeping transition extends beyond Neuer's uncertain timeline. Sven Ulreich, the club's 38-year-old third-choice custodian, will also see his current contract expire in June 2027. This impending mass exodus necessitates a comprehensive overhaul of their options in goal, with Urbig enjoying significant internal backing to spearhead the new era.
While Leno remains a prime candidate, the Bundesliga champions are actively evaluating other avenues. Domestic alternatives are reportedly under consideration, with Augsburg’s 28-year-old Finn Dahmen and Cologne’s 31-year-old Marvin Schwabe also featuring on Bayern’s radar as they carefully craft their succession strategy.
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Looming January negotiations
Leno will be eligible to open pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs during the January transfer window, potentially accelerating Bayern's recruitment process. In the meantime, the experienced shot-stopper will remain focused on his duties with Fulham, while the Bavarian giants continue to evaluate their extensive shortlist ahead of a monumental structural shift.
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