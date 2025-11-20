AFP
Manuel Akanji confirms he hopes Inter trigger €15m option to buy him from Man City
Akanji’s fast rise at Inter and why his future is in focus
Inter snapped up Akanji on deadline day, taking the City defender on a €2 million loan that includes a €15m option, one that becomes mandatory if Inter win the 2025-26 Serie A title and if Akanji features in at least half of their matches. Since arriving, the Swiss international has fitted into Cristian Chivu’s system seamlessly. He has started every league match without missing a single minute, nine full games and added four more Champions League appearances. From a late-window gamble to an automatic starter, his rise has been central to Inter’s early-season stability.
Inter’s board are already evaluating whether to commit long-term, impressed by his consistency and readiness to take responsibility in a title-chasing squad. And with interest from rivals like AC Milan, who tried to sign him before Inter intervened, resurfacing in the background. Akanji’s public declaration adds pressure and clarity to Inter’s medium-term planning. Akanji’s remarks came during a media interaction where he discussed his move, his ambitions, and how quickly he has settled in Italy.
Akanji makes his intentions clear
Before sharing his remarks, the ex-Borussia Dortmund defender was asked about his adaptation in Milan and the uncertainty around whether Inter will activate the €15m (£13m/$17m) clause. He expressed how comfortable he already feels at the club: “Yes, I hope Inter sign me permanently. I’m very happy here, we’ll see what happens.”
In September he reflected on his decision to join the Nerazzurri, highlighting the pull of the club’s stature and ambitions: “Because it’s one of the best clubs in Europe, nothing could be simpler. As for the objectives, it’s difficult to talk about them because I’ve only just met my new teammates. I’m not sure what the expectations are, but obviously winning the league, always. When you play for Inter, all of this is normal. And the Champions League too. They came so close, I hope to help them achieve that goal this year.”
What Akanji's comments mean for Inter, City & rivals
At 30 years old, Akanji offers not only short-term defensive stability but also acts as a mid-term mentor for younger defenders joining the squad, reinforcing Inter’s broader defensive project.
From City’s perspective, the move has freed up space in an already crowded defensive unit while allowing Akanji to gain the regular playing time needed to stay sharp ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The conditional buy clause included in the loan deal reflects City’s recognition of Inter’s long-term interest in the player while keeping their options open.
Rivalry also plays a role in this transfer story. Before Inter completed the deal, the Rossoneri attempted to hijack the move, reaching out to Akanji in late August while he was still negotiating with Galatasaray. He ultimately declined Milan’s approach, prioritising Champions League football, something Milan could not guarantee. The Nerazzurri moved swiftly to secure him, and both City and the player agreed, adding a competitive edge to the transfer narrative as Inter not only strengthened their defence but also outmanoeuvred their local rivals.
What comes next for Akanji & Inter
Looking ahead, Inter’s path with the 30-year-old is clear yet dependent on performance and results. If they win the 2025-26 Serie A title and he plays at least 50 per cent of matches next season, the €15m buy clause will automatically become mandatory. Even if those conditions are not met, the club is leaning towards making the deal permanent given the Swiss defender’s impact on the team.
In the short term, Akanji’s focus is on maintaining his place in the starting lineup, driving Inter’s title challenge forward, and contributing to another deep Champions League run. As the season unfolds, both his consistency and Inter’s results will determine how quickly the permanent deal is confirmed. All eyes are now on the winter and spring periods, when Inter’s board are expected to initiate formal talks with City to secure his long-term future in Milan.
