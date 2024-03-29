'Incredible' - Why Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney invited bathtub-carrying fan of League Two rivals Mansfield as special guest for huge Wrexham promotion showdown
John Bell, who is working to raise awareness of suicide prevention, has been welcomed by Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
- Bell has been walking with a bathtub from Mansfield to Wrexham
- Wants to raise awareness against suicide
- Wrexham owners moved by Bell's efforts