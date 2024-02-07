Manchester United's Benni McCarthy throws weight behind Bafana Bafana ahead of Nigeria showdown - 'Afcon final place awaits you'Michael MadyiraGettyAfrica Cup of NationsSouth AfricaThemba ZwaneNigeria vs South AfricaNigeriaBenni McCarthyPercy TauVictor OsimhenFormer Bafana Bafana forward Benni McCarthy has sent a bold message to the South Africa national football team ahead of their Afcon semi-final match.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBafana have reached the Afcon semisThey face Nigeria in the last-fourMcCarthy backs Bafana