‘Too early’ - Manchester United ruled out of Premier League title race by former star that captured four crowns under Sir Alex Ferguson

Grand plans for the short and long-term future are being drawn up, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS co-ownership group ready to break ground on a £2 billion new stadium project that will deliver a ‘Wembley of the North’ to Manchester.

Board members have also been happy to air ‘Project 150’ dreams in public, with United eager to see their men’s and women’s teams deliver domestic dominance before a landmark anniversary for the club is celebrated.

In the Premier League department, no tangible success has been savoured since Sir Alex Ferguson headed off into retirement back in 2013. He delivered 13 titles to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, and a couple of Champions League trophies, but following in the legendary Scot’s footsteps has proved to be an almost impossible task.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim have all failed to get United back on the loftiest of domestic perches, with that challenge now being undertaken by Carrick.

He has returned elite European competition to Old Trafford and is working on reinforcing his squad during another transfer window. Some have suggested that a few shrewd additions could have United eyeing top spot once more.