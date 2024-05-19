Man Utd player ratings vs Brighton: Commanding Casemiro shuts up his critics as Diogo Dalot & Rasmus Hojlund ensure miserable Premier League campaign ends on a high

Despite the Red Devils claiming a 2-0 win, they finished eighth in the table as a disappointing campaign in the league came to an end

Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund ensured a bright end to Manchester United's Premier League campaign as they beat Brighton 2-0 at the Amex on Saturday. The Red Devils will feel they had a bit of a lucky escape as Erik ten Hag's team had looked miserable for large spells. The visitors were overrun by their hosts at times and could have been annihilated had Brighton been able to find the net before Dalot got on the end of a great Casemiro ball and fired into the net.

Ten Hag's team could hardly get out of their half in the opening 45 minutes as Brighton did well to pressure them and cut off their passing options. United looked a bit more up for the fight as the second half began but the Seagulls settled quickly and were denied a goal when Casemiro blocked a shot on the line. Dominant and dangerous, the hosts should have been flying against the Red Devils but saw too many chances scuppered by blocks or poor finishing.

The introduction of Hojlund at the hour mark provided a much-needed lift to United as he fought for the ball and gave the Red Devils a target up front. As well as having a slight influence on the opener, he went on a good run and tucked into the net to make it 2-0 at the end.

With the FA Cup final against Manchester City coming up, Red Devils fans will be concerned about the shape of their team as they look to cause a massive upset against the English champions and end the season with a trophy.

GOAL rates United's players from the Amex...