Manchester United Make Their Move! Red Devils Lodge Scholarship Offer for JJ Gabriel But Face Battle to Keep Prodigy

Manchester United have moved to secure the future of JJ Gabriel by lodging a formal scholarship offer, but the club remains in a precarious position regarding the teenager's long-term stay - As per The Guardian.

The forward, who recently celebrated his 16th birthday, sent shockwaves through the Carrington academy last month when he requested that his registration be cancelled. By making this formal scholarship proposal for the upcoming season, United have ensured that they will be entitled to compensation should the youngster decide to continue his career elsewhere, rather than allowing him to walk away for nothing in the January window.

The situation remains incredibly tense as the relationship between Gabriel's representatives and the club hierarchy appears to have hit a breaking point. Despite the recent release of a squad photograph featuring the player, which briefly fueled optimism among the fanbase, a reconciliation looks increasingly unlikely.