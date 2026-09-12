'Would never be approached by elite club' - Jamie Carragher delivers brutal Michael Carrick assessment as Liverpool icon labels Man Utd boss 'interim' solution

Carrick finds himself under the microscope as Carragher delivered a scathing verdict on his permanent appointment at Old Trafford. Carrick, who stepped into the breach following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim last season, impressed enough to earn a two-year contract after winning 11 of his 16 games in charge.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender did not hold back in his assessment of the current coaching landscape in Manchester. Carragher wrote: "My sense is that while United fans generally understand and agree with the decision to stick with Carrick, they hope he is the long-term answer to get the club back to winning the Premier League or Champions League, while the rest of the world doubts it.

"To most, it feels like Carrick remains an interim solution in all but name, entrusted with the keys to Old Trafford until a super coach can move in during the summer of 2027. Carrick will not see it that way, of course, but there are certain perceptions which will be tough to shake off."



