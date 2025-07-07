Manchester United join Inter Milan and Juventus in opening talks for Atalanta's Ederson

Getty Images SportThiago FernandesManchester United join Inter Milan and Juventus in opening talks for Atalanta's EdersonAtalantaEdersonTransfersManchester UnitedInterJuventusThe 26-year-old midfielder may be on the way to a new club at some point during the current transfer window.Atalanta midfielder Ederson attracts attention from European clubsManchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus are in talks for the playerSerie A side is asking €60 million for the dealRead the latest transfer news on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below