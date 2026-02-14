Goal.com
Manchester City Salford City ratings GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Man City player ratings vs Salford: That's why Phil Foden's no longer first-choice! England international's struggles continue in laboured FA Cup win over League Two opposition

It's just as well Manchester City once again spent big during the January transfer window, as Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo were needed off the bench to help Pep Guardiola's men overcome Salford City in a surprisingly competitive FA Cup fourth-round clash at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon. Despite being gifted an early lead through Alfie Dorrington's own goal, City struggled horribly to break down their League Two opponents, while at the same time giving the visitors a couple of clear sights of goal.

Indeed, injury-plagued centre-back John Stones was far from commanding on his return to the starting line-up, but at least the stand-in skipper's lack of minutes represented an excuse for his dodgy display. 

Phil Foden had no such excuse for once again looking like a shadow of the player that was once considered among the best in the Premier League, as he toiled against a fourth-tier team.

In the end, though, the introduction of Semenyo and Guehi proved decisive, as the latter was on hand to turn home a deflected cross from Rayan Cherki to score his first goal since his winter-window arrival from Crystal Palace - and seal a 2-0 win over a team that City hammered 8-0 almost exactly a year ago.

GOAL rates all of the City players on show at the Etihad as last season's FA Cup runners-up progressed to the fifth round with a desperately poor performance that did little to dispel doubts over the strength in depth of Guardiola's squad...

  • Manchester City v Salford City - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford (5/10):

    Made a good save from Ben Woodburn just before the break and stood up well to a close-range effort from Kelly N'Mai on the hour mark - but did not inspire confidence in the air, with Trafford completely missing the ball as he attempted to punch one corner clear.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (5/10):

    Restored to his preferred position in the centre of defence due to Max Alleyne's early withdrawal and was solid rather than impressive. 

    John Stones (4/10):

    Back in the starting line-up after his latest injury issues and looked more than a little rusty in defence before being subbed after 65 minutes.

    Max Alleyne (N/A):

    So unlucky to be forced off just 20 minutes into the game after injuring himself making a challenge on Josh Austerfield.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (6/10):

    One of City's better players - although that's not saying much. As well as effectively creating the own goal with a well-timed surge down the left flank and dangerous ball into the area, the former Wolves man was also good in possession and decent defensively. 

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-SALFORDAFP

    Midfield

    Rico Lewis (5/10):

    Started in midfield but had to move to right-back following Alleyne's withdrawal, limiting his ability to impact on the game.

    Nico Gonzalez (5/10):

    Unsurprisingly saw loads of the ball but did very little with it. As if we didn't know it by now, he's no Rodri.

    Tijjani Reijnders (4/10):

    Dropped back into a deeper midfield role due to the early reshuffle but was just as underwhelming in both positions.

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-SALFORDAFP

    Attack

    Phil Foden (2/10):

    Given another opportunity to prove himself worthy of Guardiola's strongest side - but failed miserably to do so. Had three shots but not one on target and also struggled to exert any real influence over the game. Easy to understand why he's no longer first-choice.

    Rayan Cherki (6/10):

    It was the Frenchman's cross-cum-shot that left Guehi with a simple finish but he didn't do anywhere near enough to boost his chances of starting in the Premier League on a more regular basis. Indeed, he only came alive in the final 10 minutes when Salford were spent.

    Omar Marmoush (4/10):

    The lack of VAR robbed him of a cracking goal, as his thumping first-half finish was incorrectly ruled out for offside, while he also set up a great chance for Nico O'Reilly - but this still felt like a missed opportunity for the Egyptian.

  • Manchester City v Salford City - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Ryan McAidoo (5/10):

    The teenager came on for the injured Alleyne and drew a decent save out of Matt Young shortly after the interval while also creating three chances.

    Marc Guehi (7/10):

    Took over at the back from Stones and helped shore up the defence before sealing the victory with a tap-in.

    Nico O'Reilly  (5/10):

    Replaced Ait-Nouri and missed a great chance to double City's lead by botching his back-flick.

    Antoine Semenyo (7/10):

    Part of a triple-substitution with Guehi and O'Reilly, and immediately added a different dimension to City's attack. Desperately unfortunate to see a late effort come back off the post.

    Rodri (N/A):

    Only came on for Gonzalez in the dying minutes.

    Pep Guardiola (6/10):

    Will have been bitterly disappointed with the performance of his reserves - as well as the fact that he had to bring on the likes of Guehi and Semenyo to help see out the game. He'll also be fretting over the injury sustained by Alleyne, given City's issues in defence. 

0