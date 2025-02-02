Man City player ratings vs Arsenal: Phil Foden falls flat after awful Manuel Akanji error sets the tone for another dreadful display from the Premier League champions

The champions gifted the Gunners their first two goals, and from there they fell apart in north London

Manchester City showed their struggles are far from over as they suffered a humbling 5-1 loss against Arsenal on Sunday. The reigning English champions were self-destructive from the beginning, and the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva didn't put up much of a fight under Arsenal's pressure.

It was the worst possible start for City as Maniel Akanji surrendered an early goal. The defender failed to deal with John Stones' risky pass and Arsenal were quick to pounce, with Kai Havertz setting up Martin Odegaard. The visitors almost gave away a second goal thanks to an awful ball from Stefan Ortega resulted in a shot from Havertz, but the German's effort went wide.

City grew into the game with Savinho and Omar Marmoush looking to create something as Erling Haaland was kept silent up front for the entire first half. The striker reminded the Gunners he should never be written off, though, when got up to meet Savinho's perfect delivery and head past David Raya.

However, just 38 seconds after the restart, Arsenal were ahead again through a deflected strike from Thomas Partey, and just six minutes later they were 3-1 up through a fantastic Myles Lewis-Skelly strike.

City hoped the humiliation was complete in the 76th minute when an Arsenal counter-attack ended with Havertz squeezing it past Ortega, but Ethan Nwaneri added a fifth late on.

