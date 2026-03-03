Man Utd youngster Chido Obi forced off with worrying head injury in front of Michael Carrick

Chido Obi's night took a harrowing turn just ten seconds into Manchester United's highly anticipated Premier League 2 match against Chelsea. The 18-year-old forward, who has been in sensational form lately, applied his trademark high press from the start, only to be struck in the head by a powerful clearance from Chelsea custodian Max Merrick. The impact rendered the Denmark youth international incapacitated on the pitch, forcing an immediate halt to play as medical personnel from both clubs rushed to his aid.

Obi was finally helped to his feet after five minutes of careful assessment and treatment. Although he was able to walk off the pitch, the striker appeared visibly shaken and distraught, prompting a standing ovation from the Leigh Sports Village audience. The injury is a major concern for the academy, especially given that it was followed later in the half by another head injury to captain Sonny Aljofree, who was involved in a heavy aerial collision with Chelsea's Justin Osagie during a corner, necessitating a second forced substitution and resulting in 14 minutes of first-half injury time.