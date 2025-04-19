Man Utd women's player ratings vs West Ham: Red Devils' WSL title hopes suffer fatal blow in disappointing draw as Ella Toone goes missing

United were unable to find a winner against their mid-table opponents in an underwhelming Saturday lunchtime goalless draw

Manchester United were frustrated by West Ham in a poor 0-0 draw in the Women's Super League on Saturday, as any lingering title hopes the Red Devils had were extinguished. The result leaves United third, five points behind leaders Chelsea having played a game more.

Celin Bizet hit the bar in the first half as the visitors went close, while Elisabeth Terland sporadically threatened with headed efforts, but that was the extent of the action with Ella Toone unable to influence proceedings.

It was generally a disappointing performance from Marc Skinner's side, and they have almost certainly paid the price by ceding more ground in the title race.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from the Chigwell Construction Stadium...