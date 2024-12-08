Man Utd women's player ratings vs Liverpool: Grace Clinton impresses but Dominique Janssen is the unlikely hero as victory moves the Red Devils into the Champions League places

The Lionesses star had some nice moments on Sunday but it was her more defensive-minded team-mate who chipped in with a goal and two assists

Dominique Janssen was Manchester United's unlikely hero in Sunday's 4-0 win over Liverpool, scoring a goal and providing two assists from her defensive midfield position to help the Red Devils move into the European places in the Women's Super League. The Reds did the double over United last season, meaning they finished above them for the first time in the top-flight, but Marc Skinner's side got some revenge this time around to boost their chances of a Champions League return.

Despite the eventual scoreline, it took United some time to get going in this affair. The first half an hour lacked chances, while errors at the back threatened to let Liverpool take an early lead. However, once Elisabeth Terland broke the deadlock with 33 minutes on the clock, the hosts didn't look back.

It took just 80 seconds for Leah Galton to double that advantage with an emphatic finish after a nice ball over the top by Janssen, who made it three just before the hour with a precise strike from the edge of the box. Despite coming into this game without a direct goal involvement through her first eight games of the WSL season, the Netherlands international would add another assist before the day was out too, picking out substitute Melvine Malard at the back post as she confidently made it four.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Leigh Sports Village...