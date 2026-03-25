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Ameé Ruszkai

Man Utd women's player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Defensive lapses prove costly as familiar foe Pernille Harder puts Red Devils on brink of Champions League exit

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Manchester United will need to win in Germany next week to continue their maiden Women's Champions League adventure, after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Bayern in the first leg of this quarter-final clash on Wednesday night. The Red Devils showed great resilience to twice fight back from a goal down, with them seemingly on for a draw that would give them a greater chance of progressing, until Momoko Tanikawa's late strike settled the matter in favour of the German champions instead.

It looked like United could be in for a tough night when Harder broke the deadlock after just 98 seconds. The former Chelsea forward was a consistent thorn in United's side during her four years in England and she picked up where she left off here, latching onto Arianna Caruso's perfect pass and coolly slotting the ball beyond Phallon Tullis-Joyce. But United settled into the game and drew level midway through the first half, when Le Tissier converted from 12 yards after Glodis Viggosdottir had handled Lea Schuller's shot.

That certainly helped settle any nerves United had and the two sides would play out a very even game from there, exchanging half-chances without either ever really creating any clear cut chances until the scoreline was added to again late in the game. Most of the saves Tullis-Joyce and Ena Mahmutovic had to make were comfortable, while both Viggosdottir and Schuller had decent openings from crosses that they couldn't quite make the most of.

It looked like it was going to peter out into a draw, until a late flurry of goals. First, Harder restored Bayern's lead with a similar move, this time running onto Tanikawa's wonderful through ball and finishing beyond Tullis-Joyce for her fifth goal in eight games against United. But, again, the hosts hit back, only five minutes passing before Hanna Lundkvist met Le Tissier's corner and headed it beyond Mahmutovic to level things up again.

When Tanikawa responded to that just a few minutes later to restore Bayern's lead, though, United had run out of retorts. Marc Skinner's side, on their main draw debut, have impressed in Europe and did well to go toe-to-toe with a terrific team that has lost just once all season, keeping the tie close. However, to continue this adventure, they will need to win in Munich next week.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Old Trafford...

  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-MAN UTD-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (6/10):

    Didn't have many notable saves to make, with most of Bayern's efforts right at her.

    Hanna Lundkvist (7/10):

    Great header to level things up at 2-2 and won most of her duels to keep Kett relatively quiet.

    Maya Le Tissier (7/10):

    Scored a terrific penalty and delivered a fantastic corner for Lundkvist's goal, but her defence were too easily beaten by simple balls in behind for Harder on two costly occasions. 

    Millie Turner (5/10):

    It's never an easy task but she and Le Tissier just didn't keep close enough tabs on Harder between them and played too high a line.

    Fridolina Rolfo (5/10):

    Couldn't get into the game in attack and struggled to win duels in defence.

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  • Lisa Naalsund Man Utd Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (7/10):

    Made terrific runs in the channels, won tons of duels and carried the ball well. Good in possession, too.

    Hinata Miyazawa (5/10):

    Showed glimpses but was generally quite sloppy on her return to club action, having played for Japan in the Asian Cup final in Australia at the weekend.

    Lisa Naalsund (6/10):

    Had some nice moments but wasn't involved enough to be a serious threat.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-MAN UTD-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Attack

    Jess Park (5/10):

    Lively when involved but was essentially marked out of the game.

    Lea Schuller (6/10):

    Worked hard to make things happen and did cause problems, such as when she won the penalty. Her execution was often off, however.

    Melvine Malard (6/10):

    Like many others, she was good when she could make an impact but had limited opportunities to do so.

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  • Manchester United FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-finals First LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Simi Awujo (N/A):

    On for the final stages.

    Jayde Riviere (N/A):

    Another relatively late introduction.

    Marc Skinner (6/10):

    His hands were tied given player availability and he did the best he could with the options he had, as his side went toe-to-toe with Bayern. Should've been more wary of Harder's threat in behind after that first goal and had his team drop a little deeper perhaps.

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