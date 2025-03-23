Man Utd women's player ratings vs Aston Villa: Grace Clinton is magic! Lionesses star shines in comfortable WSL win as Elisabeth Terland & Leah Galton goals help Red Devils strengthen grip on Champions League spot

Marc Skinner's side are now seven points clear of fourth-placed Manchester City, with just five league games left to play this season

Manchester United's chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League were boosted massively by a comfortable 4-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, with two Elisabeth Terland goals, a Leah Galton strike and a moment of magic from Grace Clinton allowing the Red Devils to bounce back from a shock loss to Liverpool last week. Marc Skinner's side now have a seven-point cushion inside the Women's Super League's top three, after victory at Villa Park followed defeat for a chasing Manchester City.

That loss at Anfield meant United were only four points ahead of their city rivals going into the weekend but they responded brilliantly in this outing, with three first-half goals putting the game to bed before the interval. Terland bagged the first two, showcasing great instincts in the box to convert crosses from Celin Bizet and Jayde Riviere. There was real controversy around the strike that made it three, as Clinton appeared to clearly, and heavily, pull the shirt of Villa midfielder Jill Baijings as she dispossessed her. The referee waved play on, though, and Clinton took full advantage by lobbing Sabrina D'Angelo from distance. Galton then grabbed the fourth after the break, finishing off one of many flowing moves.

It wasn't all rosy for United, however. Bizet's heavy landing after a foul by Dan Turner would force the flying winger off in some pain, while half-time substitute Anna Sandberg also withdrew due to an issue picked up off the ball. Any absentees will be cause for concern as the Red Devils go into a final run-in that includes games against all of Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City, plus the continuation of their FA Cup defence. That said, with just five league games to play, they have given themselves a great chance of playing in Europe next year.

