Man Utd Women in disarray: Mary Earps among players left in 'limbo' due to 'poor communication' on contracts & transfers as Alessia Russo gaffe comes to light
A new report has put Manchester United under the microscope when it comes to contract negotiations with Mary Earps and Alessia Russo's exit.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Problems around Man Utd's women's team revealed
- Includes reasons why club failed to keep Russo
- And Earps' contract limbo as end of deal looms