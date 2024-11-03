Man Utd women's player ratings vs Arsenal: Super-sub Melvine Malard maintains Red Devils' unbeaten WSL record after midfield stars Ella Toone and Grace Clinton fail to fire

Marc Skinner's substitutions proved the difference on Sunday as his side earned a point from a game they were largely second-best in

Melvine Malard's late equaliser preserved Manchester United's unbeaten start to the Women's Super League season in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

It was all hands on deck for the Red Devils as the visitors dominated vast swathes of the contest on Sunday afternoon, and the Gunners deservedly went ahead as former United striker Alessia Russo swept home shortly after the hour mark.

Marc Skinner made wholesale changes in the second half and eventually they paid off as substitute Malard bagged a crucial equaliser eight minutes from time.

On manager Skinner's 100th game in charge, his side dug deep to secure a result in their biggest test of the season. They now have three wins and two draws from their opening five fixtures.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Leigh Sports Village...