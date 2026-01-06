Getty Images Sport
Man Utd urged to bring back 'special player' exiled by Ruben Amorim after polarising manager's 'surprising' exit
Does Amorim exit change Rashford situation?
The managerial earthquake that struck Old Trafford on Monday has sent shockwaves through the Premier League, with Amorim dismissed after just 14 months in charge. The Portuguese coach’s departure, triggered by a breakdown in relations with the club hierarchy and a refusal to adapt his tactical philosophy, has immediately raised questions about the future of several high-profile players who fell foul of his regime. Chief among them is Rashford, who is currently midway through a season-long loan spell at Barcelona.
Rashford’s relationship with Amorim deteriorated rapidly last season, leading to an initial loan move to Aston Villa in February 2025 before he was shipped out to Catalonia in the summer. However, with the "obstacle" to his Old Trafford career now removed, former United midfielder Hargreaves believes the door must be opened for a sensational return.
A talent too good to lose
Speaking to TNT Sports in the aftermath of the announcement, Hargreaves launched a passionate defence of the 28-year-old, arguing that Rashford’s talent is undeniable and that he became a scapegoat for broader structural failings at the club.
"I hope that Marcus comes back because he’s a special player," Hargreaves added, directly addressing the speculation that Rashford’s United career might be over. "I don’t know what happened between Marcus and Ruben, but I don’t think there’s any denying his talent."
For Hargreaves, the issue wasn't just about a clash of personalities, but a failure of the club to protect its academy graduate. He suggested that Rashford was forced to carry the weight of expectation alone during a turbulent transition period, a pressure that eventually crushed his form under the previous regime.
"I don’t think Marcus should’ve been in a position where he shouldered all the weight for everything," Hargreaves explained. "In our team, he would’ve been the third or fourth guy, so he wouldn’t have to bare all the responsibility because a lot of that would’ve been taken off his shoulders."
The former England international pointed to a lack of senior leadership in the squad as a key factor in Rashford’s decline under Amorim. He argued that the reliance on youth left Rashford exposed as the senior figurehead without the necessary support structure around him.
"There was too much emphasis on these young guys to be the main man, and they should never have found themselves in that position at just 20 years of age. They needed a striker who was 26-28 years old and then the youngsters could have learned the ropes like everyone did previously at the club. I think Marcus is a super talent and the club could use him."
The domino effect
While Rashford’s future remains a burning topic, Hargreaves also admitted he was caught off guard by the timing of Amorim’s dismissal. The Portuguese coach left the club sitting in sixth place, within touching distance of the Champions League spots, but a public outburst following the draw against Leeds United appeared to seal his fate.
"I was surprised, and I think everybody was surprised by the decision to sack Amorim," Hargreaves added. "United weren’t playing exceptionally well, but they were still in a position where finishing in the top four or five was realistic."
The pundit drew parallels with other recent high-profile dismissals, suggesting that the pressure cooker of modern football management is creating a volatile environment across Europe’s top leagues. He specifically referenced the situation at Chelsea, where Enzo Maresca was also recently relieved of his duties, hinting that a wider managerial reshuffle is on the horizon.
"The timing of the decision is a surprise, but I guess other things have come to a head which happens at big clubs like we saw with Chelsea and Enzo Maresca recently," he noted. "I think that situation had an impact on United and I think we might see a lot of changes in the next month or so with other managers after this massive domino has fallen."
A lifeline in Catalonia?
Rashford has rediscovered his touch in Spain, registering 15 goal contributions in 25 appearances for Hansi Flick’s side. Barcelona reportedly hold an option to make the move permanent for around €40 million, but financial complications and the player’s high wages have cast doubt on whether the deal will be finalised.
With Amorim now history, the narrative has shifted. United are currently being led by interim boss Darren Fletcher, but the incoming permanent manager will have a decision to make. While Barca's plan is to pursue Rashford's permanent signing, Sport reports that the Red Devils are expected to attempt to bring him back to Old Trafford.
