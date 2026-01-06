Man Utd urged to bring back 'special player' exiled by Ruben Amorim after polarising manager's 'surprising' exit

Speaking to TNT Sports in the aftermath of the announcement, Hargreaves launched a passionate defence of the 28-year-old, arguing that Rashford’s talent is undeniable and that he became a scapegoat for broader structural failings at the club.

"I hope that Marcus comes back because he’s a special player," Hargreaves added, directly addressing the speculation that Rashford’s United career might be over. "I don’t know what happened between Marcus and Ruben, but I don’t think there’s any denying his talent."

For Hargreaves, the issue wasn't just about a clash of personalities, but a failure of the club to protect its academy graduate. He suggested that Rashford was forced to carry the weight of expectation alone during a turbulent transition period, a pressure that eventually crushed his form under the previous regime.

"I don’t think Marcus should’ve been in a position where he shouldered all the weight for everything," Hargreaves explained. "In our team, he would’ve been the third or fourth guy, so he wouldn’t have to bare all the responsibility because a lot of that would’ve been taken off his shoulders."

The former England international pointed to a lack of senior leadership in the squad as a key factor in Rashford’s decline under Amorim. He argued that the reliance on youth left Rashford exposed as the senior figurehead without the necessary support structure around him.

"There was too much emphasis on these young guys to be the main man, and they should never have found themselves in that position at just 20 years of age. They needed a striker who was 26-28 years old and then the youngsters could have learned the ropes like everyone did previously at the club. I think Marcus is a super talent and the club could use him."

