Man Utd urged to snub Luis Enrique and appoint Thomas Tuchel as new manager despite England boss' focus on World Cup
Tuchel sees Man Utd links amidst uncertain England future
Tuchel only signed a contract with England running until the end of the 2026 World Cup and so speculation over his long-term future is only natural, particularly with the Man United job now set to be available next summer.
The German was reported to be a managerial target for the Red Devils late in the reign of Erik ten Hag before they eventually appointed Amorim. Concerns emerged over the club’s recruitment process which saw Ten Hag given a surprise contract extension, with Tuchel agreeing to become the next England manager shortly after.
While Tuchel will not be available upon the end of the domestic season, it remains to be seen whether United decide to wait until the end of the World Cup in order to have a chance to appoint the former Chelsea boss – and Hamann believes they should make him their prime target, even claiming the Old Trafford post would be Tuchel’s ‘dream job’.
Tuchel could 'turn things around' at United - Hamann
Speaking to BetGoat, Hamann said: “I wouldn't worry, because I've said all along that the Premier League needs a strong Manchester United. Even as a former Liverpool and City player, I want United to do better because the league benefits from it. It’s been far too long for them to be in the doldrums.
“Enrique has been very successful, but obviously, he would be new to the league. There is talk about Thomas Tuchel, depending on what happens in the World Cup. But obviously, you need to make a decision probably before the World Cup.
“I think Tuchel would be somebody who would be able to turn things around. He doesn't care about names; he doesn't care about anything other than success for the club. They need someone who goes in there now and cuts all ties with whoever is talking and whoever is having a say in the background. You need a strong man who follows his beliefs, and I think Tuchel showed in the past that he can do that.”
Hamann questions timing of potential Tuchel appointment
Former Liverpool, Man City and Germany midfielder Hamann continued: “It's a matter of timing. Tuchel always emphasized that he loves working in England. I think it's probably his dream job. He has the national team [England] now, and the question is: how long can he do that? If he were to win the World Cup, does it make sense to carry on? I don't know what his plans are.
“There are only so many clubs. Even though Manchester United has been poor in the last decade, there aren't many bigger jobs than Manchester United. If they were to approach him, I certainly think he would talk to them.
“The question is about the timing. If a manager goes in and is successful, that job could be taken for five or six years. United need a manager, but they probably need a decision before the World Cup starts, and I'm not sure Tuchel can give that to them.”
Speculation over Man Utd job will continue
Tuchel and Enrique will both no doubt remain at the centre of discussions over who should take over next at Old Trafford following Carrick's role as head coach until the end of the season. Also likely to be linked will be Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who confirmed on Friday that he will leave Selhurst Park at the end of the season.
England manager Tuchel would no doubt feel that he can lead United back to where they need to be in challenging for the biggest trophies, but the biggest question mark remains over whether the Red Devils can wait until after the World Cup, as expressed by Hamann.
It would certainly make a headline turn of events if United were to snub Enrique – whose future at PSG is also currently uncertain less than a year on from the club’s first-ever Champions League title – to bring in Tuchel as their next permanent manager ahead of next season.
