Man Utd aren't waiting around! Red Devils surprisingly sound out January transfer for £100m-rated midfield target

United spent around £230m ($310m) on players during the summer transfer window but it would have been a whole lot more if they had managed to convince Brighton to sell Baleba. Head coach Amorim is eager to find an athletic defensive midfielder to anchor his Red Devils midfield and while the Cameroon international has undeniable quality, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler noted earlier this season that the transfer speculation had distracted the youngster.

"For sure, when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep (down)," he said in September. "That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him. But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton, and try to make the next step with the team and that’s something we have to keep on working with him and therefore I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not. But for sure, he’s a young boy and we need to understand he’s not a machine that if you click on then he always runs and off then he stops. We need to understand his feelings, his emotions, where he comes from, and that’s our responsibility."