Man Utd steal surprise crown from Arsenal after Patrick Dorgu wonderstrike against Newcastle
Dorgu stunner earns Man Utd win
United had 33 per cent possession and fewer chances but managed to claim an important victory at Old Trafford against the toothless Magpies on Friday. The 21-year-old Dorgu was quickest to react from an attempted clearance before lashing a volley from 15 yards past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The goal was the Danish international's first for the club after signing from Lecce in early 2025, something that most pleased him.
He told Sky Sports: "It was a good hit. I didn't know I could do that, but I was very happy to score my first goal in this stadium as well. It was amazing. I just took what he [Ruben Amorim] told me to work on my confidence and stuff. I think I did well today. I just looked at the ball, saw it drop, and I just hit it. I've been practicing in training, so I think that's what helped me."
Amorim full of praise for his Man Utd players
It was an ugly win, but head coach Amorim admitted this was one of his best victories since joining the club 13 months ago.
"The feeling is good. If you compared to other games, we suffered so much more today but in certain moments we put everything on the line," he said. "We are defending every cross. Especially if you see the second half, sometimes we managed to defend with a back six. We had so many games when we controlled the opponent so much better, but it is a good feeling to have a clean sheet. We suffered together. If we always have this spirit, we are going to win so many games."
The Portuguese was also keen to laud Dorgu, who has had an underwhelming first year at Old Trafford. Both Amorim and the youngster will hope this game is lift off for him.
Amorim added, "Really happy [with Dorgu] and also with Manuel Ugarte, who is struggling but today he did a very good job. I liked the way all the bench was living the game. I think everyone stepped up with that role of leadership and helped to win the game. First of all, the players spend every day with me. They know when I say something is from a good place. They know I will defend my players until the end but I am really honest and I think it is important the fans understand. I don't see any problem with that. He played in a different position today and played where he can make more mistakes and it is not so dangerous for the team and he can take more risks and that helped Patrick play well."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Man Utd surpass set-piece kings Arsenal
Dorgu's strike, which came from a throw-in, was United's 13th set-piece goal this season, excluding penalties. That takes them above Arsenal in that facet of the game. Indeed, Opta states that the Gunners have 11 set-piece goals in the Premier League this term, with Leeds United on 12. Whether you are a fan of those types of goals or not, it seems Amorim is content to win ugly.
He added, "It was the opposite of many games at home when we played better and created more chances and didn't get three points. We did a good first half and then in the second half we suffered with the fans. They are a very good team and I think we put some players in positions they are not used to. We put players in who don't have a lot of experience at this level. The context of the game was hard for us but we won and tomorrow people just remember the result."
Arsenal and Man Utd eye positive end to 2025
Arsenal, who sit top of the Premier League, will hope to extend their lead at the summit of the division on Saturday when they host Brighton, before rounding off the year against title challengers Aston Villa on Tuesday. Fifth-placed United, on the other hand, entertain basement side Wolves on the same night.
