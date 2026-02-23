Getty
Man Utd star hit with six-month driving ban and fined after hitting shocking speeds in residential area
Yoro hit with driving ban
Yoro had been banned for driving for six months and fine £666 after being caught speeding. The 22-year-old will also have to pay £120 in costs and a £266 victim surcharge. Yoro did not appear in court but his lawyer, Lisa Nevitt, explained that the Manchester United star had been "rushing to take a friend to the railway station" and also issued an apology on behalf of the defender.
Nevitt added: "He is not liable to a totting up disqualification but understands because of the speed involved that it is highly likely the court will impose a disqualification rather than penalty points. Our client would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident which came about as he was rushing to take a friend to the railway station.
"Our client further states that he believes where the speeding took place was at a point where the road was broad and there was little prospect of being any contact with any vulnerable road users such as pedestrians."
Man Utd beat Madrid to Yoro
Yoro signed for Manchester United in 2024 for £52 million ($68m) after the Red Devils won the race for his signature. Real Madrid had been among the club linked with the defender but he opted for Old Trafford instead.
The Red Devils have endured a difficult time since Yoro arrived, with Ruben Amorim sacked after 14 months in charge in January, but he has insisted he does not regret his decision to join the Premier League club.
"Even with last season, I never had this feeling of regret," he said. "I know Manchester United, I know sometimes you can have a bad season. But this club is a top club, you cannot have doubts about this. I knew the project before I came. Of course, I did not expect to finish 15th in the first year - this is something we need to face.
"But today my choice is Manchester [United] and I'm really happy with this. I know some people talked about this last year because of the results. I can understand them, but honestly, it's my choice and my career. I know what I'm doing and I'm just going to be better in the future."
Yoro tipped for success at Man Utd
Yoro has been tipped to become a key player for United. Former Red Devil Phil Jones told the club's official website: "I think he's been really, really good. I like the characteristics as a player, as a centre-back, especially on the right side of a back three.
"I think he's got the pace and the athleticism, which I think is paramount for a centre-half, these days, in the Premier League. Technically, he's very good on the ball. In the build-up, he's very good and very reliable. He reads the game really well. He's strong in both boxes. So, yeah, he is going to be an important player for Manchester United for many years to come."
Yoro recalled after Martinez injury
Yoro was back in the starting XI for Manchester United on Monday against Everton, with Lisandro Martinez ruled out of the game due to injury. The Argentine has a minor calf injury and is also expected to miss United's next match against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, meaning Yoro could continue in the backline for the visit of the Eagles.
