Man Utd draw up shortlist of interim managers with Old Trafford legend considered the early frontrunner to take control until summer

Amorim was given the boot after 14 months in charge following a public breakdown in relations with club hierarchy after the draw with Leeds, where Amorim demanded to be viewed as a "manager" rather than just a "coach". The club, under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the new hierarchy, cited a lack of progress and Amorim’s refusal to adapt his tactical system despite a £250 million summer spend. Amorim’s tenure included a humiliating Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town and the club's lowest Premier League finish last season. And Amorim has been accused of "blowing things up" in his bid to force an exit from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils said in a brief statement released on the club's official website: "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."