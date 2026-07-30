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Man Utd sell English defender to Swiss side owned by INEOS
A surprise permanent departure from Old Trafford
United have officially sanctioned the permanent sale of Fredricson to Lausanne-Sport, bringing an end to the defender's long-standing association with his boyhood club. The 21-year-old, a south Manchester native who has been part of the United setup since the U-9 level, finds himself heading to Switzerland in a deal that has caught many supporters by surprise.
The move carries a significant subplot regarding the club's hierarchy, as Lausanne-Sport are also owned by INEOS. This shared ownership structure between the Premier League giants and the Swiss Super League side could potentially streamline any future negotiations should the Red Devils decide to bring the defender back to Manchester.
- AFP
An emotional tribute to a homegrown talent
The Red Devils expressed their gratitude to the departing defender through a heartfelt official statement, highlighting his dedication during his decade-plus tenure at the club's Carrington training base. After proving his worth at various youth levels, Fredricson's journey in the famous red shirt concluded with several first-team appearances under manager Ruben Amorim.
In their communication, United stated: "A lifelong Red from south Manchester, he worked diligently while proudly rising through the ranks of our world-famous youth system. The defender made his first-team debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 20 April 2025 and went on to make further appearances against Brentford, Grimsby Town, and Newcastle United.
"Joining the club at Under-9 level, Tyler has been a model professional throughout his time with the club and a popular member of our Academy squads. His place in United’s history books is also secured as a recipient of the prestigious Denzil Haroun Reserve-Team Player of the Year award in 2025.
"Everybody at United thanks Tyler for all his efforts during his time with the club and we wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career."
Realising the first-team dream
Fredricson did manage to achieve the dream of every academy player by breaking into the senior matchday environment. He departs with four senior appearances to his name, having made his full debut as a starter during a 1-0 away defeat against Wolves in 2024-25. He followed that up two weeks later with another appearance in a high-scoring 4-3 loss at Brentford.
Beyond his starts, the defender was a regular presence on the fringes of the first team during various injury crises. He was named on the bench a handful of other times, gaining valuable experience under the bright lights of the Premier League. His departure follows the trend of United facilitating moves for talented youngsters who may find their path to the starting eleven blocked by international stars.
- Getty Images Sport
The beginning of a new chapter in Switzerland
Fredricson arrives at Lausanne-Sport during a period of transition for the Swiss club, who are eager to climb the table after a middling performance last season. Under Luka Elsner, who took the reins in July, the team is looking to integrate young, technical talents capable of playing out from the back.
While the transfer brings an end to his daily presence at Carrington, the connection between the two clubs ensures that United scouts will likely keep a close watch on his progress at the Stade de la Tuiliere.
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