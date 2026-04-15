Man Utd's Harry Maguire hit with FA ban for clash with fourth official after red card at Bournemouth

The FA took formal action after the defender allegedly swore at fourth official Matt Donohue following his red card for a professional foul on Evanilson at Bournemouth. This exchange is deemed a serious breach of the league’s strict guidelines on participant conduct toward match officials.

Confirming the punishment on Wednesday, a statement from the FA read: "An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a one-match suspension and £30,000 fine on Manchester United FC’s Harry Maguire.

"The defender was charged after being sent off in the 78th minute of their Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth on Friday 20 March.

"It was alleged that Harry Maguire acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal.

"The defender subsequently admitted the charge."