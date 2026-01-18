Where was this Man Utd under Ruben Amorim?! Winners and losers after Michael Carrick unshackles Bruno Fernandes on derby day to remember while Man City pay the price for not getting Marc Guehi deal done quickly enough

While Amorim was weighed down by the constant criticism of United' old boys, pundits only had glowing things to say about Michael Carrick's first game in charge.

Wayne Rooney was "absolutely delighted" and "absolutely buzzing for the players, for the fans - the fans have been starved of that over the last few years". Gary Neville stressed it was "not the time to get carried away" but he could hardly help himself. "Absolutely incredible day," said the former United captain. "The goals help, the result helps, but my goodness was that performance needed. Michael Carrick has played in great United teams, he knows what it looks like."

Even Roy Keane, who welcomed Carrick into the job two days earlier by lashing out at his wife, had kind words and called it "a perfect day". But most important was the reaction of the current United players who Carrick got a tune out of on Saturday and who he will be working with for the rest of the season.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable," said Lisandro Martinez. "I think one important thing that Michael Carrick said was 'use the energy of the people' and today I think we did it and when we are together like this it is impossible to lose at home. Today you feel a different energy when you see the eyes of the players."

A different energy is certainly what United needed after Amorim's cycle of negativity, his outlandish comments about the squad's quality and his individual attacks on players. But they have made a fresh start under Carrick, and the best start possible.

