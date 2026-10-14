AFP
Man Utd rival Tottenham and Everton for red-hot Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo ahead of January transfer window
English trio monitor Croatian marksman
According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are locked in a battle with Spurs and the Toffees as all three Premier League sides keep close tabs on the 24-year-old forward ahead of the January transfer window. The English trio's interest has been sparked by the 195cm striker's prolific streak of 12 goals in his last 14 games, including 10 in just seven domestic league outings. His hot form carried over to the international stage recently, netting his maiden goal for Croatia on his third cap during a 4-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain.
- Pixsell
Consistent scoring attracts widespread interest
Beljo's blistering form this season is no flash in the pan, having racked up an impressive 38 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions last term. The same TEAMtalk report reveals that Brentford, alongside City Football Group and Chelsea owners BlueCo, are also closely monitoring his progress. The race is further intriguing given previous links to Newcastle United and Leeds United, two clubs the forward has previously named among his personal Premier League favourites.
Top-flight suitors seek attacking depth
Each of the main suitors has a pressing need for attacking reinforcements, starting with Old Trafford, where decision-makers want added competition for Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha amid ongoing uncertainty over Joshua Zirkzee's future. In north London, Richarlison's exclusion from Roberto De Zerbi's squad leaves Tottenham reliant on Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush. Everton, however, are arguably in dire need after a frantic end to the summer window left David Moyes with Thierno Barry as his sole recognised senior striker following Beto's departure to Fiorentina.
- AFP
Long-term contract complicates winter pursuit
While interest remains at the monitoring and data-gathering stage for now, concrete moves could materialise once the winter window opens. Securing his signature will not come cheap or easy, as the forward remains tied to Zagreb on a long-term contract running until June 2030. For now, the striker's immediate focus remains on sustaining his goalscoring momentum in Croatia while his Premier League suitors prepare to make their moves in the new year.
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