Getty Images Sport
Man Utd set to prioritise move for England star as Ruben Amorim & Co. turn away from £100m+ Carlos Baleba transfer
Amorim an admirer of Wharton's desire to play brave passes
According to a report from The i Paper, United head coach Ruben Amorim is believed to be an admirer of England international Wharton. The report claims that the Portuguese has taken note of the 21-year-old’s ability to consistently pass forwards and not sideways, piercing through opposition low blocks to launch Palace attacks. After joining the Eagles from Blackburn in 2024, Wharton has quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders, playing a significant role in his side’s victories in the FA Cup and the Community Shield - the first two trophies in the club’s history.
- Getty Images Sport
Wharton moves up United's wish list following Baleba's struggles
The report concludes by claiming United’s interest in Wharton represents a rethink in their quest to strengthen in midfield, having chased Brighton ace Baleba in the summer. More defensive-minded than Wharton, Baleba has equally become one of the league’s best players in his position since moving to Brighton from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2023. However, following a transfer window which saw United initially open talks before opting to walk away over the Seagulls' reported asking price of over £100 million (€115m/$134m), Baleba has subsequently struggled so far this term, failing to complete a full 90-minute match. And therefore Wharton is believed to have moved up United’s wish list ahead of the January transfer window.
Brighton chairman confirms United wanted Baleba in the summer
Brighton chairman Tony Bloom recently confirmed United’s interest in signing Baleba this summer, telling The Argus: “I don’t think Baleba was a saga. There was interest from Manchester United, and we said that he wasn't available this summer and they went away. So we've had many bigger sagas in the past. But Carlos Baleba, his improvement has been immense. Massively important player to this football club, and just delighted that he's with us for this season.”
Bloom’s comments came off the back of Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admitting Baleba’s slow start to the season could be down to United’s interest in his services, saying in September: "For sure, when a young boy reads there is interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deep, deep (down). That’s also part of the development to understand that when you play well, there comes a big offer, there comes a big club who wants to have him. But then to keep pushing, to be humble, stay here in Brighton, and try to make the next step with the team and that’s something we have to keep on working with him and therefore I can’t give you a clear answer if it’s really affected him or not. But for sure, he’s a young boy and we need to understand he’s not a machine that if you click on then he always runs and off then he stops. We need to understand his feelings, his emotions, where he comes from, and that’s our responsibility.”
- Getty Images Sport
Palace owner says club are not under any pressure to sell Wharton
Meanwhile, Palace owner Steve Parish recently said he is not surprised to see Wharton being linked with a move to United, but reiterated that his side are not under any "pressure" to sell any of their prized assets.
He told talkSPORT: "I think Adam at some point will want to play either in the Champions League with us, if we can make that happen, or probably with another club. He's an extraordinary talent. I think right now, and I can't speak for Adam, but I think he's focused on his time at Crystal Palace. He had a broken season last season with the groin issues that he had that a lot of young players get.
"I think this season he's completely focused on putting the games in, getting in the England squad, being a regular for us, and making sure that he can show that Saturday, Sunday, Thursday, Sunday. It's a difficult programme for us right now. I think he's very committed to the club. I don't know where all this stuff comes from.”
When asked specifically about United's reported interest, Parish said Palace were confident of keeping hold of Wharton, adding: "If Manchester United want Adam Wharton, there's nothing surprising really about that. The fact of the matter is he's got a long contract to run. There's no pressure on us to do it, and I don't think there's any real pressure from the player either.”
United, Wharton & Baleba return to PL action following international break
United, Wharton and Baleba are all back in Premier League action this weekend following the conclusion of the international break. Amorim’s men travel to rivals Liverpool on Sunday, 19 October, with Wharton and high-flying Palace entertaining Bournemouth the day before. Baleba and Brighton also play host to Newcastle on Saturday.
Advertisement