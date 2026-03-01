AFP
Man Utd players in agreement over next permanent manager as Red Devils set for summer decision
Carrick off to great start at Man Utd
The tactical shift under Carrick has been a primary factor in winning over the heavyweights at Carrington. According to reports by The Sun, senior figures including Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw are impressed both with Carrick’s tactical approach and his extensive knowledge of the global game. This represents a significant departure from the final days of the previous regime, where the squad struggled to find consistency and form under Amorim’s rigid tactical demands.
Man Utd dressing room prefers Carrick to 'chess' tactics
A source close to the club suggested that the freedom afforded by Carrick has been a "breath of fresh air" for a group of players who previously felt overburdened by complex instructions. The source stated: "Michael has come in and done great because he has been a breath of fresh air. Some of the players expected that, because playing for Amorim was like playing chess. You had to follow his rules to the tee, whereas Michael has told them to express themselves. What they are really impressed with is his knowledge of the game."
The endorsement from the squad goes beyond mere tactical preference, with many players noting Carrick's diligent preparation and scouting of talent abroad. The same source added: "He knows about players in other leagues and clearly spends an awful lot of time thinking about football and following it. The players know it’s not their decision, but the majority would be happy if he got the job permanently." This internal support comes as the board weighs up a permanent appointment for the 2026/27 campaign, with Champions League qualification likely to be the deciding factor.
Cunha hails winning mentality and big-game bravery
New signing Matheus Cunha has also been vocal about the impact Carrick has made, particularly during high-pressure moments like the 3-2 victory away at Arsenal in his second game in charge. The Brazilian forward claimed he will never forget the comeback at the Emirates.
Reflecting on Carrick's influence, Cunha said to Globo Esporte: "He is someone who was a multiple champion with Manchester United as a player. He won the Premier League several times. He was coached by Alex Ferguson, who is a legend of the sport. He knows what it takes to win here. I believe that, more than tactical issues, Carrick adds a lot from the side of someone who knows the paths representing the club."
Cunha further highlighted the mental fortitude Carrick has instilled in the squad during the most difficult fixtures of the season, adding: "We played with a lot of courage at the Emirates. Even when we went behind, at no moment did we lower our heads or give up on our game plan. It is about winning mentality, about believing in what the coach prepared during the week. We need that, to believe we can face anyone. It was one of those games that mark a career. I will never forget it."
Carrick backed by former team-mate for top job
The call for Carrick’s permanent appointment has also been echoed by former United star Juan Mata, who spent five seasons playing alongside the Geordie midfielder. Speaking to talkSPORT, Mata said: "Well, Michael is very capable. He’s a very intelligent guy. First of all, as a person, I love him. He was a fantastic team-mate, always there for you, he never wanted to take the spotlight but he let his football talk. He was very important for the team always, looking for these passes, especially for players like me in between the lines."
As the club currently sits in fourth place, the race for a permanent successor to Amorim remains open, despite the overwhelming support from the current squad and club legends. Mata remains convinced that Carrick’s demeanour is exactly what the United dressing room needs during this rebuilding phase. He concluded: "In the dressing room, he was an example for all of us: his character and his professionalism. And again, I said it, he’s a very intelligent guy that loves the game and I’m very happy that he’s getting the results that the club need. He knows how to get to the players, of course, and I’m enjoying watching the games at the moment."
