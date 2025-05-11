Man Utd player ratings vs West Ham: More Old Trafford misery as Rasmus Hojlund struggles again while Leny Yoro injury compounds another awful afternoon for Ruben Amorim

The Danish striker missed three clear chances, but the worst sight on a grim Sunday was the young French defender hobbling off the pitch

Manchester United were brought back down to earth after their euphoric passage to the Europa League final as they slumped to their first home defeat against West Ham in 18 years, going down 2-0 and sinking all the way to 16th in the Premier League table. And to make matters worse, they will almost certainly be without Leny Yoro in the final after the Frenchman limped off the pitch while looking utterly distraught having suffered a foot injury.

Former United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was in brilliant form against his old club, playing a huge role in Tomas Soucek's first-half opening strike and then setting up Jarrod Bowen to score the second goal. Bowen's goal further killed the mood after Yoro had been forced off and had to be comforted by Harry Maguire as he trotted down the tunnel, almost certainly believing he will miss the showdown in Bilbao against Tottenham on May 21.

United's European run has been the only good thing about their dire campaign and this defeat, their 17th of the season, was a reminder of how big a job Ruben Amorim faces in making his side a force again in the competition that matters the most.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...