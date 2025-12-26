Man Utd player ratings vs Newcastle: Patrick Dorgu, where have you been? Youngster scores sizzling winner and returning Lisandro Martinez impresses as Ruben Amorim's formation tweaks pay off

Despite missing the injured Fernandes plus the AFCON trio of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui, United bossed the first half and took a deserved lead thanks to Dorgu's first goal for the club, 11 months after signing from Lecce. It was well worth the wait as the Denmark international hammered a Nicolas Woltemade clearance into the bottom corner.
United's dominance faded in the second half after Mason Mount came off with a suspected injury and they were somewhat fortunate to not concede a penalty when Martinez handled a shot although referee Anthony Taylor deemed it accidental. Both sides hit the woodwork in a tense second half and United rode their luck to tell the truth but they stuck together and ground out a massively important win.
GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...