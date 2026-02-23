Man Utd player ratings vs Everton: That's why Benjamin Sesko needs to start! Striker proves super sub AGAIN as Red Devils make in-roads towards top four finish

The first half was forgettable in every sense and there was not much more entertainment in the second period but United found the breakthrough thanks to a combined effort from their three outfield signings. Matheus Cunha pinged a diagonal ball to Bryan Mbeumo who burst forward and teed up Sesko, who had bust a lung to get into the final third and produced a ruthless finish.
United dug their heels in and Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and above all Senne Lammens did their bit to grind out a smash-and-grab win in the truest sense. It gave Michael Carrick a fifth win in five matches and tightened United's grip on fourth place, opening up a three-point margin over Chelsea and Liverpool.
GOAL rates Man United's players from the Hill Dickinson Stadium...