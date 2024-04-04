Man Utd player ratings vs Chelsea: How did they lose that?! Diogo Dalot's dodgy defending undoes Alejandro Garnacho and Antony's good work as Red Devils defeated in thriller

Manchester United thought they had got away with it but if you live by the sword you will eventually die by it, even as late as the 101st minute. In a truly insane game, United proceeded to come back from two goals down to go 3-2 up only to concede in the 100th and 101st minutes, with boyhood Red Devils' fan Cole Palmer ruining their night and condemning them to a logic-defying 4-3 defeat.
United seemingly learned little from their chaotic 1-1 draw at Brentford and threw caution to the wind again. Conor Gallagher put Chelsea ahead in the fourth minute with the help of bad goalkeeping from Andre Onana and a Cole Palmer penalty doubled the lead, aided by a careless foul by Antony on Mykhailo Mudryk.
The Red Devils were staring at a 12th Premier League defeat of the season but the determined Garnacho dragged them back into the game after he was gifted the ball by a disaster pass from Moises Caicedo and Bruno Fernandes headed United level before half-time.
United lost Raphael Varane and his replacement Jonny Evans to injury and continued to live dangerously in the second half but completed the comeback on the break, Garnacho connecting with a wondrous cross from Antony.
Having done all the hard work, United switched off when it mattered most and a clumsy foul by Diogo Dalot gifted Palmer another penalty which he dispatched before scoring again barely a minute later, inflicting a 12th Premier League defeat of the season on Erik ten Hag's hapless side.
