Man Utd player ratings vs Brentford: Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes keep producing the goods while Benjamin Sesko steps up to all-but secure Champions League return

Casemiro rose to head in his fourth goal in eight games to give United a lead in the 12th minute as the hosts capitalised on an electric start. Amad Diallo had missed a sitter in the second minute after some beautiful footwork from Kobbie Mainoo, his shot blocked on the line by Sepp van den Berg, while ot long after, Harry Maguire saw his header clawed off the line by Caoimhin Kelleher.

United did live a little dangerously, and it took two fine saves from Senne Lammens to keep out a pair of potential own goals by Ayden Heaven. Sesko then gave the hosts a two-goal cushion right before half-time, providing a simple finish as Bruno Fernandes laid the goal out on a plate for the Slovenian. The United captain's pass took him on to 19 assists for the season, just one shy of Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry's joint-Premier League record.

United were comfortable for most of the second half, although an 87th-minute strike from Mathias Jensen made for a nervy finish before the full-time whistle came.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...