Man Utd player ratings vs Bournemouth: Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha reign in the chaos after Ruben Amorm finally tweaks his formation but Red Devils haunted by defensive frailty in eight-goal thriller

Manchester United were at their very best and their very worst in an illogical but hugely entertaining 4-4 draw at home to Bournemouth. Amad Diallo and Casemiro gave United the lead either side of Antoine Semenyo's equaliser but two goals early in the second half had the Red Devils on the back foot. Bruno Fernandes dug them out with a beautiful free-kick before Matheus Cunha made it 4-3.

But Junior Kroupi's equaliser pegged United back for a third time and they had to make do with a draw, leaving them with just two points from their last three home games.

There was a lot of intrigue about how United would line-up after reports Amorim was going to stray from the 3-4-3 he has played in every game so far. The starting XI suggested more of the same although on the pitch the formation looked more like 4-4-2, with Dalot playing left-back and Leny Yoro right-back while Amad Diallo was in a midfield three.

United made a fast start and after a flurry of early chances they took a deserved lead when Amad pounced to head a bouncing ball over the line after Djordje Petrovic had clawed a glanced header from Cunha into the air. United kept on pushing and Mbeumo, Casemiro and Cunha all had attempts to double their lead but Bournemouth punished them with a brilliant run down the right by Semenyo, who fired in off the post to score his seventh goal of the season but his first in eight matches.

United got their noses back in front right before half-time when Casemiro headed in from a corner, helped by some more sloppy goalkeeping from Petrovic. But their lead barely lasted the length of the half-time break, Evanilson capitalising on the inexperience of Yoro and Heaven and nipping in to score his first goal since August. United looked rattled and six minutes later they were behind, Tavernier netting straight from a free-kick.

Fernandes responded with his own sizzling free-kick to level and Cunha looked to have snatched a famous victory, only for substitute Junior Kroupi to score the game's eighth goal in the 84th minute. Both sides looked for a winner to this incredible game and it took two fine saves from Senne Lammens to prevent David Brooks pouring yet more misery on Amorim.

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Could have done better for two of the goals but also kept United in it with two brilliant saves to deny David Brooks. Too slow to reach Tavernier's free-kick despite being in the right position and didn't come out to try and narrow the angle for Semenyo. But all is forgiven for his efforts to salvaging the point.

    Leny Yoro (5/10):

    Struggled early in the game learning a new position at right-back and has to take the blame for not stopping Evanilson from scoring.

    Ayden Heaven (5/10):

    His inexperienced showed for Bournemouth's second goal and he simply is too young to be leading United's defence, only doing so because of the injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire.

    Luke Shaw (5/10):

    Dispossessed by Justin Kluivert in the build-up to Semenyo's equaliser. Tried to compensate by getting forward later in the game, playing in his former role as a traditional left-back.

    Diogo Dalot (8/10):

    An excellent display to back up his decisive performance against Wolves. His cross led to United breaking the deadlock and continued to play with positivity while defending well.

    Midfield

    Mason Mount (7/10):

    Worked tirelessly, winning the ball back regularly in the final third and fuelling the flurry of quick breaks in the first half with his passing. Taken off for Sesko.

    Casemiro (6/10):

    A hit-and-miss performance. Put his strength to mostly good use and was close to scoring before he headed in the equaliser. On the downside a loose pass gifted Bournemouth their first chance of the game while he gave away the foul leading to Tavernier's strike. That earned him a booking and suspension from next week's daunting trip to Aston Villa.

    Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

    Thrived among the chaos, threading promising passes into the forwards and then stepping up to score a marvellous free-kick.

    Attack

    Bryan Mbeumo (7/10):

    Ran his socks off and lit up United's attack but just couldn't find the target, volleying inches over the bar and skying a second-half effort. United are sure going to miss his energy and determination while he is at the AFCON. volleys just over bar after Cunha pass

    Matheus Cunha (8/10):

    Finally delivered the big performance United fans craved, creating loads of chances and then pouncing to strike what should have been the winner.

    Amad Diallo (8/10):

    Incisive and lively when given the freedom to play further forward away from the shackles of wing back. Like Mbeumo, he will be a massive loss during AFCON.

    Subs & Manager

    Kobbie Mainoo (7/10):

    Got a hero's reception when he came on and was energised by it, playing some key passes around the final third.

    Benjamin Sesko (6/10):

    Provided a central focal point and played his part in Cunha's goal, even if it was down to luck.

    Lisandro Martinez (6/10):

    Gave a little more stability to the defence when he replaced Yoro.

    Joshua Zirkzee (N/A):

    Brought on late to provide an aerial threat but was mostly toothless.

    Patrick Dorgu (N/A):

    Brought on in the 92nd minute.

    Ruben Amorim (5/10):

    His formation tweak made for United's most thrilling match of the season but also begs questions about what took him so long and the fact his side ended the game hanging on for a point.

