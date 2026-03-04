Goal.com
Tom Maston

Man Utd player ratings vs Newcastle: Kobbie Mainoo and Bryan Mbeumo among biggest flops as Michael Carrick's unbeaten run ends in terrible loss to 10-man Magpies

Manchester United lost for the first time under Michael Carrick as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against 10-man Newcastle on Wednesday. Despite having the numerical advantage for the entire second half, the Red Devils were unable to make it count after Casemiro equalised Anthony Gordon's penalty, and were made to pay by Will Osula's superb strike in the final minute for the Magpies.

Newcastle began brightly as Kieran Trippier clipped the post with a cross before Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes fired narrowly wide. The visitors were able to work their way into the game, however, and both Kobbie Mainoo and Matheus Cunha forced Aaron Ramsdale into saves while Bryan Mbeumo blazed over with the goal gaping.

The game sparked into life in the final moments of the first half after Jacob Ramsey was sent off for picking up two bookings, the second of which was given for simulation inside the penalty area. Despite that, Newcastle took the lead after Bruno Fernandes fouled Gordon in the box and the England winger picked himself up to convert from the spot. There was still time, though, for Casemiro to equalise as he nodded in Fernandes' cross from a free-kick.

Despite their numerical advantage, Carrick's side struggled to create much of note immediately after the break, and Gordon almost put Newcastle back in front when he volleyed wide from a corner. United did eventually begin to dominate, but couldn't find a way past Ramsdale, who saved brilliantly from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, before Osula's dramatic intervention as he cut inside from the right and curled a shot past Senne Lammens.

GOAL rates United's players from St. James' Park...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (7/10):

    Never really stretched in terms of having to make a save but commanded his penalty area excellently and again displayed good handling.

    Noussair Mazraoui (6/10):

    Handed a rare start and was dependable in defence, even if he didn't offer much going the other way.

    Leny Yoro (6/10):

    Pulled out of position a couple of times early on but settled in nicely against a testing forward line. Unlucky to be denied by Ramsdale in the second half.

    Harry Maguire (6/10):

    Won plenty in the air and rarely looked ruffled despite the pace of some of the attacking players he had to deal with. Perhaps should have closed down Osula for the winner, but that could be a little harsh.

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    Took an elbow in the chops from Burn but still put himself about. Replaced after an hour.

    Midfield

    Casemiro (6/10):

    A mixed night. Oozed class in possession but began to struggle with the relentless nature of Newcastle's midfield. Another excellent header for the equaliser but could only last an hour.

    Kobbie Mainoo (4/10):

    Really struggled from a physical point of view as he repeatedly had his pocket picked during the first half. Did benefit from having a bit more time against 10 men, but still far from his best.

    Bruno Fernandes (6/10):

    Silly foul gave away the penalty but soon redeemed himself with another assist for the equaliser. Put a couple more teasing balls into the box but couldn't create the magic required for victory.

    Attack

    Bryan Mbeumo (3/10):

    Not at it at all. Blazed over with the goal gaping during the first half, which summed up his night.

    Benjamin Sesko (5/10):

    Had some deft touches in link-up play but was never able to get a proper sight of goal to continue his fine recent goal record.

    Matheus Cunha (5/10):

    Had a couple of decent moments but lacked quality in the final third.

    Subs & Manager

    Manuel Ugarte (6/10):

    Headed one over the bar and got threw himself into the physical battle in midfield after replacing Casemiro.

    Diogo Dalot (5/10):

    Most notable moments came when he conceded needless free-kicks.

    Amad Diallo (5/10):

    On for the final 15 minutes but couldn't provide the inspiration United needed.

    Joshua Zirkzee (6/10):

    Replaced Mbeumo and looked lively. Forced Ramsdale into a great late save.

    Tyrell Malacia (N/A):

    Replaced Mazraoui late on after the Moroccan picked up an injury.

    Michael Carrick (5/10):

    Team selection can't be faulted given recent results but waited too long to make attacking substitutions given his side's numerical advantage for the entire second half.

