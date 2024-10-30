Man Utd player ratings vs Leicester City: Van Nistelrooy's night to remember! Ruud's Red Devils run riot as Casemiro rolls back the years & Bruno Fernandes finds goal-scoring form in Carabao Cup clash

United moved on from Erik ten Hag's sacking by flying into the League Cup quarter-finals as they saw off the Foxes

It doesn't sound like Ruud van Nistelrooy is in the frame to be given the Manchester United manager's job on a full-time basis, but the former striker made an ideal start to his interim tenure as he oversaw a 5-2 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City in the club's first game since the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

After a relatively slow start, Casemiro got the goal-scoring under way as he powered a curling effort from 25 yards into the top corner. Alejandro Garnacho then doubled the Red Devils' lead as he swept home Diogo Dalot's low ball across the edge of the penalty area.

Leicester pulled one back when Bilal El Khannouss drilled a half-volley in off both posts, only for United to go up the other end and restore their two-goal lead when Bruno Fernandes netted his first of the season via a deflected free-kick. Casemiro soon added his second of the night with a close-range finish after his own header came back off both uprights, but there was still time in first-half stoppage-time for Conor Coady to get another one back for the visitors after Dalot failed to clear a free-kick into the box.

Perhaps thinking the game was already won, United started the second half slowly and found themselves on the back foot until Fernandes latched onto Caleb Okoli's under-hit back-pass and rounded Danny Ward to ensure a relatively comfortable passage into the quarter-finals for the Red Devils.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...