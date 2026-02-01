Man Utd player ratings vs Fulham: Benjamin Sesko to the rescue! Stoppage-time strike keeps winning run going after Casemiro and Matheus Cunha bring samba style to Old Trafford

United made a bright start as Amad Diallo and Harry Maguire forced Bernd Leno into saves, though Senne Lammens had to show fine reactions to tip Joachim Andersen's close-range effort wide at the other end. Carrick's side then took the lead when, after VAR overturned a penalty award for a foul on Cunha due to the incident being outside the box, Casemiro rose highest at the back post to head in the resulting free-kick from Bruno Fernandes.

Clear chances were few and far between thereafter, and it was not until the second half that United came close to doubling their lead when Leno smothered Bryan Mbeumo as he ran through on goal. Lammens then got down well to keep out a Harry Wilson free-kick before Cunha doubled the Red Devils' lead when he ran onto Casemiro's through-ball and lashed into the top corner.

Fulham thought they had pulled a goal back when Jorge Cuenca found the net from inside the six-yard box, but Samuel Chukwueze was deemed to be offside in the build-up. Sesko then headed against the post with his first touch before Lammens again produced a fine save to keep Maguire from scoring an own goal.

Eventually the Belgian was beaten when Raul Jimenez scored from the penalty spot after a foul by Maguire, and United were then stunned by substitute Kevin, who rifled a shot from the edge of the penalty area into the top corner. However, just as it seemed like Carrick's team would have to settle for a point, Sesko swivelled inside the penalty area and left Leno motionless to send the Theatre of Dreams wild.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...