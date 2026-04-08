Man Utd's plan for Andre Onana revealed after goalkeeper sets sights on regaining No.1 spot

According to The Daily Mail, United have no plans to reintegrate Onana into their squad this summer. The 30-year-old is currently on loan at Trabzonspor but still has two years remaining on his massive £120,000-a-week contract. He is eager to return in June and fiercely compete with Lammens, who firmly established himself as the premier option after arriving for £18 million last year. However, the club have decided it is highly unrealistic to keep a high-earning backup goalkeeper on the bench and are actively looking to offload the Cameroonian to reduce their wage commitments.