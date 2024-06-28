Man Utd in hot water with PFA ready to approach club over growing concerns about women's team following training ground controversy
Conversations with Manchester United are to be sought by the Professional Footballers' Association due to growing discontent within the women's team.
- 'Growing discontent' within Man Utd women's team
- Moved out of training facility to accommodate men
- PFA ready to speak to club on behalf of players