Man Utd outcast Andre Onana set to remain at Trabzonspor on loan for another season as agreement close to being finalised

According to the Daily Mail, United are close to agreeing terms with Trabzonspor for Onana to play a second season on loan at the Turkish club. The 30-year-old Cameroon international was sent on loan to Turkey after losing his place to Lammens, whose arrival effectively signalled the end of Onana's career in Manchester.

Onana enjoyed a productive 2025-26 campaign, culminating in a Turkish Cup triumph against Konyaspor in May. Despite United's preference to find a permanent buyer to recoup a portion of the £47.2 million paid to Inter Milan in 2023, another temporary switch is viewed as the most practical solution for all parties involved.







