Man Utd or nothing! David de Gea makes ‘only club’ transfer stance clear amid Fiorentina exit talk

De Gea has found a second wind in Serie A, but his heart remains firmly in Manchester. Reports from Tuttomercatowebsuggest that the veteran goalkeeper has made it clear that he would only be prepared to walk away from the Viola this summer for one destination.

That destination is a sensational return to Manchester United, where he spent 12 years between 2011 and 2023. While other clubs are beginning to circle the experienced shot-stopper, it appears that the "Old Trafford or nothing" stance will dictate the final chapters of his professional career.



