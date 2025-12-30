Man Utd & Newcastle target gets used to life in England with undercover trip to World Darts Championship dressed as Shaun the Sheep

Smit has emerged as one of the brightest talents in Dutch football after starring for AZ. The 19-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Premier League duo Manchester United and Newcastle. The Red Devils have had big issues in midfield, with Manuel Ugarte struggling for form and Casemiro heading towards the end of his illustrious career. Newcastle are also believed to be keen, amid continued injury struggles for Brazilian midfielder Joelinton and with Sandro Tonali regularly linked with a return to Italy.

The teenager has previously been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona and has said he's happy to hear of interest from the two clubs. He told NH Nieuws earlier this season: "I think the potential is there, but in terms of goals and assists, it hasn't been great yet. I could have had a few. This year will be different, but I have to start playing. Those are great things. The two biggest clubs in the world, I think. I thought it was nice to see and read about. I just want to show here that I can do it. The interest from Barca and Real is nice, but of course, you don't know if I'll play. I'm not really distracted by it."