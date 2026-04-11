Morgan Rogers to Man Utd transfer given green light by Michael Carrick as Red Devils warn Chelsea they'll 'intensify' pursuit of Cole Palmer if Aston Villa star joins Blues

According to TEAMtalk, Man Utd's pursuit of Rogers has received strong backing from Carrick, who worked closely with the attacker during their time together at Middlesbrough. Carrick is understood to have spoken highly of Rogers’ ability to succeed at a club the size of United. His recommendation is considered influential at Carrington, particularly as the club’s INEOS-led recruitment strategy focuses on young English talents capable of handling the pressure at Old Trafford.

United view Rogers as an ideal fit for their evolving squad thanks to his versatility. The 23-year-old can operate across the front line or in a creative midfield role, making him a valuable option as the club prepares for a major squad rebuild this summer.