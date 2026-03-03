Getty Images Sport
Man Utd midfielder set to follow Casemiro out of the club amid transfer interest from Serie A
Ugarte's time at United could be up
Despite only arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth £50.7 million two years ago, Ugarte is in danger of becoming the latest victim of a ruthless new era under the INEOS sporting hierarchy.
While the 24-year-old was initially brought in to provide steel and tenacity, he has struggled to consistently impose himself on the Premier League, leading to speculation that his future lies away from the English top flight. With interest already mounting from abroad, it appears the former Sporting CP man will not be short of suitors should United give the green light for a summer sale.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on his YouTube channel that the process for a potential move is already underway, with Italy emerging as the top destination for Ugarte.
United hierarchy prioritize squad balance
Ugarte's potential departure is just one piece of a much larger puzzle as United look to offload five significant stars to generate funds and reduce the wage bill. The club has reportedly already decided to explore sale opportunities for Andre Onana once his loan at Trabzonspor concludes, while Rasmus Hojlund is set to finalise a permanent €44m move to Napoli. With Casemiro and Jadon Sancho also expected to leave via free agency, the collective value of talent departing Old Trafford is reaching astronomical levels, signaling a major shift in the club's strategy under new leadership.
The scale of the exodus highlights the shift in philosophy at the club, where previous "untouchables" are now being evaluated based on their long-term suitability for the project. By moving on from Ugarte and Casemiro simultaneously, United can clear a path for a completely new-look midfield.
With the veteran Brazilian and the energetic Uruguayan heading for the exit, the recruitment team at Carrington has already drawn up a shortlist of potential replacements to bolster the middle of the park. United will reportedly splash the cash on multiple new signings, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and Elliot Anderson identified as three possible targets.
Interest of Italian teams
Romano has said: "Casemiro is leaving on a free, but around Ugarte, there is already some movement about some clubs interested. There are clubs in Italy considering the possibility to go for Ugarte, so there is interest from Italy. In the January window, Galatasaray were interested, but then nothing really concrete, nothing really advanced, and so all parties decided not to proceed."
The journalist concluded by reiterating that the player himself is now open to the idea of a fresh start after a difficult period in Manchester. "Ugarte in the summer could assess options and leave eventually Manchester United," he said.
Rebuilding the Red Devils' core
The pursuit of new targets will not be without competition, particularly with Manchester City lurking in the race for Anderson, but United remain determined to secure the personnel needed to implement a more cohesive style of play. The summer ahead promises to be one of the most transformative in the club's recent history as they seek to finally get their midfield recruitment right.
Before any moves are sanctioned, Ugarte remains part of the first-team setup and will likely be called upon as United navigate the final stretch of the season. United's next Premier League match is against Newcastle at St. James Park, with Ugarte once again hoping for some game time.
